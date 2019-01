Drop Nineteens were a Boston-based indie rock band active from 1991 to 1995. They were one of the few U.S.-based bands who styled themselves on England's distinctive shoegaze sound, taking their inspiration from bands such as My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, Th' Faith Healers, and Bleach. The band was formed by former classmates Greg Ackell (vocals, guitar) and Chris Roof (drums), who recruited Paula Kelley (vocals, guitar), Steve Zimmerman (bass), and Motohiro Yasue (guitar).