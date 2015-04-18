The ChantersUS 50s/60s band from NY, a.k.a. Bud Johnson and The Chanters. Formed 1957. Disbanded 1961
The Chanters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/266daa5d-f847-48cd-925a-32740671644f
The Chanters Tracks
Sort by
She Wants To Mambo
The Chanters
She Wants To Mambo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Wants To Mambo
Last played on
No, No, No
The Chanters
No, No, No
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No, No, No
Last played on
The Chanters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist