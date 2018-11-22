Art PepperBorn 1 September 1925. Died 15 June 1982
Art Pepper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br48v.jpg
1925-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/266b9126-4a40-4b9b-b21e-422d72e64254
Art Pepper Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Edward Pepper Jr. (September 1, 1925 – June 15, 1982) was an American alto saxophonist and very occasional tenor saxophonist and clarinetist. A longtime figure in West Coast jazz, Pepper came to prominence in Stan Kenton's big band. He was known for his emotionally charged performances and several stylistic shifts throughout his career, and was described by critic Scott Yanow as "the world's great altoist" at the time of his death.
Art Pepper Tracks
Skylark
Hoagy Carmichael
Skylark
Straight Life
Art Pepper
Straight Life
Mambo De La Pinta
Art Pepper
Mambo De La Pinta
Gone With The Wind
Art Pepper
Gone With The Wind
Diane
Art Pepper
Diane
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Art Pepper
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
You Go To My Head
Art Pepper
You Go To My Head
A Night In Tunisia
Art Pepper
A Night In Tunisia
Round Midnight
Art Pepper
Round Midnight
Groovin' High
Art Pepper
Groovin' High
Birk's Works
Art Pepper
Birk's Works
Groovin' High
Marty Paich
Groovin' High
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Chet Baker
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Tenor Blooz
Art Pepper
Tenor Blooz
Begin The Beguine (Alternate Take)
Art Pepper
Begin The Beguine (Alternate Take)
Violets For Your Furs
Art Pepper
Violets For Your Furs
Bernie's Tune
Art Pepper
Bernie's Tune
Once In Love With Amy (feat. Marty Paich & Art Pepper)
Mel Tormé
Once In Love With Amy (feat. Marty Paich & Art Pepper)
Surf Ride (feat. Hampton Hawes)
Art Pepper
Surf Ride (feat. Hampton Hawes)
Patricia
Art Pepper
Patricia
Too Close For Comfort
Art Pepper
Too Close For Comfort
Broadway
Art Pepper
Broadway
Blues For The Fisherman
Milcho Leviev
Blues For The Fisherman
Four Brothers
Art Pepper
Four Brothers
Our Song
Art Pepper
Our Song
Thyme Time
Art Pepper
Thyme Time
Winter Moon
Hoagy Carmichael
Winter Moon
Angel Wings
Art Pepper
Angel Wings
Winter Moon
Art Pepper
Winter Moon
Red Pepper Blues
Art Pepper
Red Pepper Blues
Everything Happens To Me
Art Pepper
Everything Happens To Me
Tale of an African Lobster
Bob Cooper, John Graas, John Halliburton, Bud Shank, Tom Reeves, Conrad Gozzo, Maynard Ferguson, Marty Paich, Jimmy Giuffre, John Howell, Harry Betts, Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, Gene Englund, SHORTY ROGERS, SHORTY ROGERS, Curtis Counce & Milt Bernhart
Tale of an African Lobster
Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
Helen Humes
Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
The Acid Truth
Buddy Rich, Buddy Rich, Bill Prince, Jim Trimble, Don Menza, Gary Walters, Pat LaBarbera, Walt Namuth, Rick Stepton, Ken Faulk, Charles Owens, Dave Culp, Art Pepper, John Laws, Joe Azareloo, Al Porcino & Peter Graves
The Acid Truth
Bread and Wine
Art Pepper
Bread and Wine
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Shorty Rogers
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Artistry In Rhythm
Stan Kenton
Artistry In Rhythm
