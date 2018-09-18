Stephen Appleton (born 1 May 1989, Surrey, England) is a British singer, songwriter and record producer.

At the age of fifteen, he began playing piano in a Soho restaurant performing his own material and covers from the likes of Elton John and Billy Joel. He was signed to RCA in mid-2007, after which he went travelling across Europe with friends before finishing his debut album. In 2007 Stevie signed his management to John Black at Black Gold Music Management.

Since then Appleton has furthered his travels with publicity shoots in Miami and Los Angeles, and a trip to Cape Town where he filmed 4 Smart Car TV commercials with director Robert Hales. During 2009 he performed alongside John Legend, The Saturdays and The Pussycat Dolls, along with headlining his own gigs throughout the UK.

Appleton was the face of a Smart (automobile) campaign during 2009/2010. He appeared in 4 TV commercials performing original music. The commercials were shown in Germany, The Netherlands, Italy and Japan.