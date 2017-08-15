AbbathNorwegian black metal band. Formed 2015
Abbath
2015
Abbath Biography (Wikipedia)
Abbath is a black metal band formed in 2015 by former Immortal guitarist and vocalist Abbath Doom Occulta after departing from Immortal earlier in 2015. The band released their first album, Abbath, on January 22, 2016, and played live for the first time at Tuska Open Air 2015.
Abbath Tracks
Winterbane
