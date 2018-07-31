Clement "Coxsone" DoddBorn 26 January 1932. Died 4 May 2004
1932-01-26
Clement Seymour "Sir Coxsone" Dodd CD (26 January 1932 – 5 May 2004) was a Jamaican record producer who was influential in the development of ska and reggae in the 1950s, 1960s and beyond.
He was nicknamed "Coxsone" at school due to his talent as a cricketer (his friends compared him to Alec Coxon, a member of the 1940s Yorkshire County Cricket Club team).
Bring Back the Love
Bionic Dub
