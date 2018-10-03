Fernhill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26685d03-3772-4495-baef-8fe76ea89cf5
Fernhill Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernhill is a Welsh folk band, formed in 1996. They have been described by music critic and journalist Colin Irwin, as "highly regarded, innovative cultural ambassadors for Wales and its folk music, having toured in over 20 countries in four continents". Their style is described as "intimate enough with the tradition, that they are unafraid to stretch its boundaries." Stephen Rees has said of them "Their work has not only been unique but has moved and changed also over the years. They are impossible to imitate"
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fernhill Tracks
Sort by
Fi Wela
Fernhill
Fi Wela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fi Wela
Last played on
Dole Teifi
Fernhill
Dole Teifi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dole Teifi
Last played on
Like the Snow
Fernhill
Like the Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like the Snow
Last played on
Whilia
Fernhill
Whilia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whilia
Last played on
Cowboi
Fernhill
Cowboi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowboi
Last played on
Wasod
Fernhill
Wasod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasod
Last played on
March Glas
Fernhill
March Glas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March Glas
Last played on
AELWYD
Fernhill
AELWYD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
AELWYD
Last played on
Llatai
Fernhill
Llatai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Llatai
Last played on
Bredon Hill
Fernhill
Bredon Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bredon Hill
Last played on
Impo
Fernhill
Impo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Impo
Last played on
Y Folantein
Fernhill
Y Folantein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Folantein
Last played on
Llif
Fernhill
Llif
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Llif
Last played on
Clangeia
Fernhill
Clangeia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clangeia
Performer
Last played on
Blacksmith
Fernhill
Blacksmith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blacksmith
Last played on
Blino ar fath Blaned
Fernhill
Blino ar fath Blaned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blino ar fath Blaned
Last played on
Gwashel
Fernhill
Gwashel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gwashel
Last played on
Comendacions
Fernhill
Comendacions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comendacions
Last played on
The Self-Unseeing
Fernhill
The Self-Unseeing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Self-Unseeing
Last played on
BRO
Fernhill
BRO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BRO
Last played on
Adair
Fernhill
Adair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adair
Last played on
Hela'r Dryw
Fernhill
Hela'r Dryw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hela'r Dryw
Last played on
Glyn Cynon
Fernhill
Glyn Cynon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glyn Cynon
Last played on
Y fywnlan o serch
Fernhill
Y fywnlan o serch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y fywnlan o serch
Last played on
Untitled
Fernhill
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Last played on
Forest
Fernhill
Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest
Last played on
Clangeia
Fernhill
Clangeia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clangeia
Last played on
When I Was In My Prime
Fernhill
When I Was In My Prime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fernhill Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist