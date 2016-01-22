Jacinto GuerreroBorn 16 August 1895. Died 15 August 1951
Jacinto Guerrero
1895-08-16
Jacinto Guerrero Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacinto Guerrero (16 August 1895 Ajofrín, Toledo, Spain – 15 September 1951 Madrid, Spain), was a prolific composer of zarzuelas and revues, as well as some orchestral compositions. Amongst his best-known works are:
Jacinto Guerrero Tracks
Mi aldea, from Los gavilanes (zarzuela)
Mi aldea, from Los gavilanes (zarzuela)
Mi aldea, from Los gavilanes (zarzuela)
Los Gavilanes: Preludio y salida de Juan
Los Gavilanes: Preludio y salida de Juan
Los Gavilanes: Preludio y salida de Juan
Romanza No 10: El Huesped del Sevillano Raquel
Romanza No 10: El Huesped del Sevillano Raquel
Romanza No 10: El Huesped del Sevillano Raquel
