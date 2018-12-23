Kenny BallBorn 22 May 1930. Died 7 March 2013
Kenny Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/266173c6-b970-4780-8db3-ea08e343d381
Kenny Ball Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Daniel Ball (22 May 1930 – 7 March 2013) was an English jazz musician, best known as the bandleader, lead trumpet player and vocalist in Kenny Ball and his Jazzmen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenny Ball Performances & Interviews
- Brian Matthew and Kenny Ballhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021ym8d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021ym8d.jpg2014-07-05T07:00:00.000ZBrian and the late, great Kenny Ball reminisce about their time together on Easy Beat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021ym8k
Brian Matthew and Kenny Ball
Kenny Ball Tracks
Sort by
Ding Dong Merrily On High
Kenny Ball
Ding Dong Merrily On High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding Dong Merrily On High
Last played on
Sukiyaki
Kenny Ball
Sukiyaki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sukiyaki
Last played on
Swanee River
Kenny Ball
Swanee River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swanee River
Last played on
So Do I
Kenny Ball
So Do I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Do I
Last played on
Margie
Kenny Ball
Margie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Margie
Last played on
March Of The Siamese Children
Kenny Ball
March Of The Siamese Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March Of The Siamese Children
Last played on
Dinah
Kenny Ball
Dinah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dinah
Last played on
Rondo
Kenny Ball
Rondo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rondo
Last played on
The Green Leaves Of Summer
Kenny Ball
The Green Leaves Of Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green Leaves Of Summer
Last played on
Battle Hymn Of The Republic
Acker Bilk
Battle Hymn Of The Republic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029zcds.jpglink
Battle Hymn Of The Republic
Last played on
I Still Love You All
Kenny Ball
I Still Love You All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
South Rampart Street Parade
Kenny Ball
South Rampart Street Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight In Moscow
Kenny Ball
Midnight In Moscow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight In Moscow
Last played on
My Mothers Eyes
Kenny Ball
My Mothers Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Mothers Eyes
Last played on
Samantha
Kenny Ball
Samantha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Samantha
Last played on
Teddy Bears' Picnic
Kenny Ball
Teddy Bears' Picnic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teddy Bears' Picnic
Last played on
We Three Kings
Kenny Ball
We Three Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Three Kings
Last played on
I Wanna Be Like You
Kenny Ball
I Wanna Be Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Be Like You
Last played on
Royal Garden Blues
Kenny Ball
Royal Garden Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Royal Garden Blues
Last played on
At The Jazz Band Ball
Kenny Ball
At The Jazz Band Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At The Jazz Band Ball
Last played on
Waltzing matilda
Kenny Ball
Waltzing matilda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltzing matilda
Last played on
When Im Sixty Four
Kenny Ball
When Im Sixty Four
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Im Sixty Four
Last played on
Green Leaves Of Summer
Kenny Ball
Green Leaves Of Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good king Wenceslas
Kenny Ball
Good king Wenceslas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good king Wenceslas
Last played on
Alexander's Ragtime Ball
Kenny Ball
Alexander's Ragtime Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acapulco 1922
Kenny Ball
Acapulco 1922
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acapulco 1922
Caterina
Kenny Ball
Caterina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caterina
I Wanna Be Like You
Kenny Ball
I Wanna Be Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Be Like You
Ain't Misbehaving
Kenny Ball
Ain't Misbehaving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Misbehaving
Playlists featuring Kenny Ball
Kenny Ball Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist