Elvir Laković, also known as Laka, (born 15 March 1969) is a Bosnian rock singer-songwriter, born in Goražde, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He attended music school there studying guitar, but he disliked the school's teaching methods and views towards music, and then subsequently quit the school. He also studied two years of the occupational health university course in Niš, Serbia, but did not graduate. During the Bosnian war, he was mobilized in the Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina. After the war, he worked for various international organizations for six years. His parents live in Goražde; his father is a lawyer and his mother works for a telecommunications company.

During his early aspiring music career, Laka played popular Bosnian folk songs at café building minor popularity.

Laka recorded his first song "Malo sam se razočar'o" (I'm a little bit disappointed) in 1998. The song turned out to be a major success, and launched his show business career nationally, and then released more songs, among which were "Vještica" (The Witch), "Mor'o" (I had to) and "Piškila" (You've peed yourself), highly increasing his popularity in Bosnia.