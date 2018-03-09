Gunars UpatnieksDouble bassist. Born 8 October 1983
Gunars Upatnieks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1983-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/265f7e91-ae69-4138-872d-3036f2029848
Gunars Upatnieks Biography (Wikipedia)
Gunars Upatnieks (born 8 October 1983 in Jelgava) is a Latvian double-bass player and member of the Berlin Philharmonic.
He is prize winner at numerous competitions, including the ARD International Music Competition, the International ISB Solo Competition and the International Johannes Matthias Sperger Competition for Double Bass.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gunars Upatnieks Tracks
Sort by
Nonet in E flat major, op.38
Jeanne Louise Dumont Farrenc, Stephanie Winkler, Céline Moinet, Matthew Hunt, Olivier Darbellay, Diego Chenna, Eriikka Maalisma, Hariolf Schlichtig, Peter Bruns & Gunars Upatnieks
Nonet in E flat major, op.38
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nonet in E flat major, op.38
Composer
Last played on
Sonata
Erzsébet Szőnyi
Sonata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata
Last played on
Concerto for double-bass and orchestra
Eduard Tubin
Concerto for double-bass and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3z57.jpglink
Concerto for double-bass and orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist