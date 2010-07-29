Billy HughesBorn 14 September 1908. Died 6 May 1995
Billy Hughes
1908-09-14
Billy Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Everette Ishmael "Billy" Hughes (September 14, 1908 – May 6, 1995) was a Western Swing musician and songwriter. Born in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, he left for California during the Okie exodus of the 1930s. Billy Hughes and His Buccaroos performed during the 1940s and early 1950s. He also owned an independent recording company, Fargo Records. As a writer he is best known for "Tennessee Saturday Night" which was recorded by Red Foley and became a No. 1 hit in 1949. He died in Horatio, Arkansas.
