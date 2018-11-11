Henry GrayBorn 19 January 1925
Henry Gray
1925-01-19
Henry Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Gray (born January 19, 1925, in Kenner, Louisiana) is an African-American blues piano player and singer. He has been playing for more than seven decades and has performed with many artists, including Robert Lockwood, Jr., Billy Boy Arnold, Morris Pejoe, the Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf. He has more than 58 albums to his credit, including recordings for Chess Records. He is credited as helping to create the distinctive sound of the Chicago blues piano.
In 2017, Gray was inducted in to the Blues Hall of Fame.
Henry Gray Tracks
Mean Old World
Henry Gray
Mean Old World
Mean Old World
Trouble Blues
Henry Gray
Trouble Blues
Trouble Blues
When My First Wife Left Me
Pinetop Perkins
When My First Wife Left Me
When My First Wife Left Me
Gray's Bounce
Henry Gray
Gray's Bounce
Gray's Bounce
Cold Chills
Henry Gray
Cold Chills
Cold Chills
