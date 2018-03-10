Chris E. PantsDisco/house alias of Chrissy Murderbot
Chris E. Pants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26564703-7738-4020-8eac-d1ed8dd84915
Chris E. Pants Tracks
Sort by
1981 (The Black Madonna's Dubbed To The Bone Mix)
Chris E. Pants
1981 (The Black Madonna's Dubbed To The Bone Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc18g.jpglink
1981 (The Black Madonna's Dubbed To The Bone Mix)
Last played on
Chris E. Pants Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist