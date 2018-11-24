Othmar MágaBorn 30 June 1929
Othmar Mága
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26538e1f-d5ee-4064-a45e-6012d688712e
Othmar Mága Biography (Wikipedia)
Othmar Mága (born June 30, 1929 in Brno) is a German conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Othmar Mága Tracks
Sort by
Symphony in C major
Georges Bizet
Symphony in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Symphony in C major
Last played on
Two orchestral intermezzi from "Il Gioielli della Madonna" (Op.4)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Two orchestral intermezzi from "Il Gioielli della Madonna" (Op.4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Two orchestral intermezzi from "Il Gioielli della Madonna" (Op.4)
Last played on
Back to artist