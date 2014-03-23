Morten Gunnar LarsenJazz artist. Born 1 October 1955
Morten Gunnar Larsen
1955-10-01
Morten Gunnar Larsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Morten Gunnar Larsen (born 1 October 1955) is a Norwegian jazz pianist and composer, well known for several stride piano recordings and collaborations.
Morten Gunnar Larsen Tracks
The Ragtime Betty
Echoes Of Spring
Wild Cat Blues
Magnetic Rag
Scott Joplin
Scott Joplin
Maple Leaf Rag (Stomp)
Morten Gunnar Larsen
Solace (A Mexican serenade) - rag
Scott Joplin
Superstition; Frolic of the Bears (Treemonisha, Act 2)
Ophelia Ragtime Orchestra
Bethena (A concert waltz)
Morten Gunnar Larsen
Original rag for piano
Scott Joplin
Treemonisha - opera in 3 acts [reconstr. various]
Scott Joplin
