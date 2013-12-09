Stefán S. StefánssonBorn 1957
Stefán S. Stefánsson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2648caec-9ada-4754-91c3-a02cb571b7f4
Stefán S. Stefánsson Tracks
Sort by
O Gud Vors Lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
Sveinbjörn Sveinbjörnsson
O Gud Vors Lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Gud Vors Lands (Icelandic National Anthem)
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist