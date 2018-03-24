Nigel Powell (born 1 October 1971, Bromley, Kent, England) is an English multi-instrumental musician from Abingdon, England.

Powell was educated at Abingdon School. While at school he was in a band called Illiterate Hands, which also featured future Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood and Andy Yorke, brother of Thom Yorke.

He currently works as Frank Turner's live and studio drummer as a member of The Sleeping Souls and is also a member of the Oxford based alternative rock band Dive Dive. He was formerly a member of Unbelievable Truth. He is endorsed by Pro-Mark Sticks and Sabian Cymbals. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls headlined at Wembley Arena in April 2012, and played at the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.