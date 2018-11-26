Ed DrewettBorn 1 April 1988
Ed Drewett
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br23w.jpg
1988-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/264595fc-8282-481b-91a3-bb9b46ddcf50
Ed Drewett Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward James "Ed" Drewett (born 1 April 1988) is a British singer and songwriter who is best known for his contributions and collaborations with acts such as Little Mix, Jonas Blue, Olly Murs, Craig David and One Direction.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ed Drewett Tracks
Sort by
I Need You Tonight (feat. Ed Drewett)
Professor Green
I Need You Tonight (feat. Ed Drewett)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btql2.jpglink
I Need You Tonight (feat. Ed Drewett)
Last played on
Hard Night Out
Professor Green
Hard Night Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bh0pr.jpglink
Hard Night Out
Last played on
I Need You Tonight
Professor Green
I Need You Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bh0pr.jpglink
I Need You Tonight
Last played on
Do You (Migel Cover)
Ed Drewett
Do You (Migel Cover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br23w.jpglink
Do You (Migel Cover)
Last played on
Do You
Ed Drewett
Do You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br23w.jpglink
Do You
Last played on
Drunk Dial
Ed Drewett
Drunk Dial
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br23w.jpglink
Drunk Dial
Last played on
Ed Drewett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist