Lou JohnsonBorn 1941
Lou Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2640342c-5380-482e-9292-81b441919232
Lou Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou Johnson (born 1941 in Brooklyn, New York City) is an American soul singer and pianist who was active as a recording artist in the 1960s and early 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lou Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Keep That Fire Burning
Lou Johnson
Keep That Fire Burning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep That Fire Burning
Last played on
Unsatisfied
Lou Johnson
Unsatisfied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unsatisfied
Last played on
Message to Martha
Lou Johnson
Message to Martha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Message to Martha
Last played on
Magic Potion
Lou Johnson
Magic Potion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Potion
Last played on
Frisco Here I Come
Lou Johnson
Frisco Here I Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frisco Here I Come
Last played on
The Panic Is On
Lou Johnson
The Panic Is On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Panic Is On
Last played on
Reach Out
Lou Johnson
Reach Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach Out
Last played on
The Beat
Lou Johnson
The Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beat
Last played on
Reach Out For Me
Lou Johnson
Reach Out For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach Out For Me
Last played on
Walk On By
Lou Johnson
Walk On By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On By
Last played on
Always Something There To Remind Me
Lou Johnson
Always Something There To Remind Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always Something There To Remind Me
Last played on
Rock Me Baby
Lou Johnson
Rock Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Me Baby
Last played on
Park Avenue
Lou Johnson
Park Avenue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Park Avenue
Last played on
Lou Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist