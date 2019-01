Lieutenant Colonel Sir Francis Vivian Dunn KCVO OBE FRSA (24 December 1908—3 April 1995) was the Director of Music of the Portsmouth Division of the Royal Marines from 1931 to 1953 and Principal Director of Music of the Royal Marines from 1953 to 1968. He was the first British Armed Forces musician to be knighted.

