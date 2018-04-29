Sir Vivian DunnBorn 24 December 1908. Died 3 April 1995
Sir Vivian Dunn
1908-12-24
Sir Vivian Dunn Biography
Lieutenant Colonel Sir Francis Vivian Dunn KCVO OBE FRSA (24 December 1908—3 April 1995) was the Director of Music of the Portsmouth Division of the Royal Marines from 1931 to 1953 and Principal Director of Music of the Royal Marines from 1953 to 1968. He was the first British Armed Forces musician to be knighted.
Sir Vivian Dunn Tracks
Bouree and Waltz (The Merchant of Venice)
Arthur Sullivan
Bouree and Waltz (The Merchant of Venice)
Bouree and Waltz (The Merchant of Venice)
Last played on
Cockleshell Heroes
Sir Vivian Dunn
Cockleshell Heroes
Cockleshell Heroes
Conductor
Last played on
The Merchant of Venice Suite (Finale)
Arthur Sullivan
The Merchant of Venice Suite (Finale)
The Merchant of Venice Suite (Finale)
Last played on
Molly on the Shore for orchestra
Percy Grainger
Molly on the Shore for orchestra
Molly on the Shore for orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
