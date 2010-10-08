Iain Mac a' GhobhainnBorn 1 January 1927. Died 15 October 1998
Iain Mac a' Ghobhainn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/263f6b2d-0c01-4d43-89e4-f45383ee4355
Iain Mac a' Ghobhainn Biography (Wikipedia)
Iain Crichton Smith, OBE (Gaelic: Iain Mac a' Ghobhainn; 1 January 1928 – 15 October 1998) was a Scottish poet and novelist, who wrote in both English and Gaelic.
He was born in Glasgow, but moved to the Isle of Lewis at the age of two, where he and his two brothers were brought up by their widowed mother in the small crofting town of Bayble, which also produced Derick Thomson. Educated at the University of Aberdeen, Crichton Smith took a degree in English, and after serving in the National Service Army Education Corps, went on to become a teacher. He taught in Clydebank, Dumbarton and Oban from 1952, retiring to become a full-time writer in 1977, although he already had many novels and poems published.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iain Mac a' Ghobhainn Tracks
Sort by
Oran na Rations
Iain Mac a' Ghobhainn
Oran na Rations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oran na Rations
Last played on
Back to artist