The Anchoress
The Anchoress Biography (Wikipedia)
The Anchoress is the stage name of Welsh-born multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and author Catherine Anne Davies.
Davies was born in Glynneath, Wales but at 10 weeks old was taken to Australia with her parents before returning to the UK at the age of four, where she grew up in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, England.
The Anchoress Performances & Interviews
- The Anchoress - Long Yearhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0521c0w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0521c0w.jpg2017-05-04T14:41:26.000ZThe Anchoress performs live for The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051y54m
The Anchoress - Long Year
The Anchoress Tracks
Doesnt Kill You (album version)
The Anchoress
Doesnt Kill You (album version)
Doesnt Kill You (album version)
What Goes Around
The Anchoress
What Goes Around
What Goes Around
What Goes Around (Meltdown Festival 2017)
The Anchoress
What Goes Around (Meltdown Festival 2017)
What Goes Around (Meltdown Festival 2017)
What Goes Around (Meltdown Festival 2018)
The Anchoress
What Goes Around (Meltdown Festival 2018)
What Goes Around (Meltdown Festival 2018)
Long Year (Meltdown Festival 2018)
The Anchoress
Long Year (Meltdown Festival 2018)
Long Year (Meltdown Festival 2018)
Doesn't Kill You (radio)
The Anchoress
Doesn't Kill You (radio)
Doesn't Kill You (radio)
Dylan and Caitlin (feat. The Anchoress)
Manic Street Preachers
Dylan and Caitlin (feat. The Anchoress)
Dylan and Caitlin (feat. The Anchoress)
One For Sorrow
The Anchoress
One For Sorrow
One For Sorrow
Popular (The Great Escape Festival, 20 May 2016)
The Anchoress
Popular (The Great Escape Festival, 20 May 2016)
Rivers Of Ice (Live Session)
The Anchoress
Rivers Of Ice (Live Session)
Rivers Of Ice (Live Session)
Confessions Of A Romance Novelist (Live Session)
The Anchoress
Confessions Of A Romance Novelist (Live Session)
Chip On Your Shoulder (Live Session)
The Anchoress
Chip On Your Shoulder (Live Session)
Chip On Your Shoulder (Live Session)
What Goes Around (Live Session)
The Anchoress
What Goes Around (Live Session)
What Goes Around (Live Session)
Bury Me (Live Session)
The Anchoress
Bury Me (Live Session)
Bury Me (Live Session)
Doesn't Kill You (Live Session)
The Anchoress
Doesn't Kill You (Live Session)
Doesn't Kill You (Live Session)
Popular (Live Session)
The Anchoress
Popular (Live Session)
Popular (Live Session)
Long Year (Live Session)
The Anchoress
Long Year (Live Session)
Long Year (Live Session)
Doesn't Kill You
The Anchoress
Doesn't Kill You
Doesn't Kill You
Bury Me (Acoustic Version)
The Anchoress
Bury Me (Acoustic Version)
Bury Me (Acoustic Version)
What Goes Around (Radio Edit)
The Anchoress
What Goes Around (Radio Edit)
What Goes Around (Radio Edit)
You And Only You
The Anchoress
You And Only You
You And Only You
Popular (Live at The Great Escape 2016)
The Anchoress
Popular (Live at The Great Escape 2016)
Popular (Live at The Great Escape 2016)
Popular (Radio Edit)
The Anchoress
Popular (Radio Edit)
Popular (Radio Edit)
Popular
The Anchoress
Popular
Popular
Waiting To Breathe
The Anchoress
Waiting To Breathe
Waiting To Breathe
You And Only You (feat. Paul Draper)
The Anchoress
You And Only You (feat. Paul Draper)
You And Only You (feat. Paul Draper)
