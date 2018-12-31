Sir Andrew DavisConductor, keyboardist, composer, arranger. Born 2 February 1944
Sir Andrew Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Andrew Frank Davis CBE (born 2 February 1944) is an English conductor. He is currently music director and principal conductor of Lyric Opera of Chicago, chief conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and conductor laureate of both the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
Born in Ashridge, Hertfordshire to Robert J. Davis and his wife Florence Joyce (née Badminton), Davis grew up in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, and in Watford. Davis attended Watford Boys' Grammar School, where he studied classics in his sixth form years. His adolescent musical work included playing the organ at the Palace Theatre, Watford. Davis studied at the Royal Academy of Music and King's College, Cambridge where he was an organ scholar, graduating in 1967. He later studied conducting in Rome with Franco Ferrara.
- Roxanna Panufnik: Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light - Extract (Last Night of the Proms)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kp88c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kp88c.jpg2018-10-06T23:18:00.000ZPanufnik's Last Night commission sets words by Isaac Rosenberg and Khalil Gibran, marries an Ashkenazy Jewish prayer mode, Maronite Syriac chant and Sufi rhythms and structure.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06kpgnb
Roxanna Panufnik: Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light - Extract (Last Night of the Proms)
- Saturn, the Bringer of Old Agehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8vtz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06m8vtz.jpg2018-09-26T08:00:00.000ZFrom The Planets by Holst. This is a clip from a performance by the BBC Philharmonic with conductor Andrew Davis. Image of Saturn © NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06m8tfy
Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age
- Conductor Sir Andrew Davis and cellist Paul Watkins introduce Finzi's Cello Concertohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wwmwq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wwmwq.jpg2018-02-02T11:49:00.000ZAhead of the performance on 2 February 2018 at the Barbican Centrehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wwl22
Conductor Sir Andrew Davis and cellist Paul Watkins introduce Finzi's Cello Concerto
- Highlights from Malcolm Sargent's 500th Prom (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059vtb1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059vtb1.jpg2017-07-28T18:30:00.000ZSir Andrew Davis recreates Malcolm Sargent’s 500th Prom from 1966, highlighting his work as a champion of English music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059vs5k
Highlights from Malcolm Sargent's 500th Prom (2017)
- Britten: Billy Budd - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-28T17:09:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Britten's Billy Budd.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p1j69
Britten: Billy Budd - Preview Clip
Sir Andrew Davis Tracks
Sort by