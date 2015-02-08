Harry GabbOrganist. Born 5 April 1909. Died 16 March 1995
Harry Gabb CVO (1909–1995) was an English organist, who served at Llandaff Cathedral, St Paul's Cathedral and the Chapel Royal.
