Stu CookBorn 25 April 1945
Stu Cook
1945-04-25
Stu Cook Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Alden Cook (born April 25, 1945) is an American bass guitarist, best known for his work in the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, for which he is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Stu Cook Tracks
Suzie Q, Part 1
