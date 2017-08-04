Alex KapranosBorn 20 March 1972
Alex Kapranos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-03-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/262b08bd-539c-43b4-9dbf-1d85d25e79b8
Alex Kapranos Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Paul Kapranos Huntley (born 20 March 1972) is a British-born Scottish musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and author. He is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand. He has also been a part of the supergroups FFS and BNQT.
Alex Kapranos Tracks
Car Song (feat. Aidan Moffat & Alex Kapranos)
RM Hubbert
RM Hubbert
Car Song (feat. Aidan Moffat & Alex Kapranos)
Car Song (feat. Aidan Moffat & Alex Kapranos)
Last played on
The Delivery (extended vocal mix) (feat. Alex Kapranos)
It's a Fine Line
It's a Fine Line
The Delivery (extended vocal mix) (feat. Alex Kapranos)
The Delivery (extended vocal mix) (feat. Alex Kapranos)
Last played on
Defibrillator (Excerpt)
Alex Kapranos
Defibrillator (Excerpt)
Defibrillator (Excerpt)
Last played on
Stefania Salomone's Letter
Alex Kapranos
Stefania Salomone's Letter
Le Pastie De La Bourgeoisie
Alex Kapranos
Le Pastie De La Bourgeoisie
