Jakub Hrůša (born 23 July 1981 in Brno), is a Czech conductor. He is the son of the architect Petr Hrůša.

Hrůša studied piano and trombone, and developed an interest in conducting, during his gymnasium years in Brno. Later he studied conducting at the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, where his teachers included Jiří Bělohlávek, Radomil Eliška and Leoš Svárovský. In 2000 he participated in the Prague Spring International Music Festival conducting competition. In 2003, he was a prizewinner in the International Competition of Young Conductors Lovro von Matačić in Zagreb, Croatia. At his 2004 graduation concert in the Rudolfinum, he conducted Josef Suk's Asrael Symphony with the Prague Radio Symphony. He has researched for a dissertation the work of contemporary Czech composers. Hrůša continues to count Bělohlávek as a mentor.

From 2002 to 2005, Hrůša was Associate Conductor with the Czech Philharmonic. In 2005-2006, he was an associate conductor with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France. In April 2006, he signed a six-CD recording contract with Supraphon, where the first three CDs were with the Prague Philharmonia.