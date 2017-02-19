Magic Slim and the TeardropsDisbanded 21 February 2013
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/262a5fb0-4efa-471a-9a85-762921961f94
Tracks
Sort by
Magic Boogie
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Magic Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Boogie
Last played on
Do You Mean It?
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Do You Mean It?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Mean It?
Last played on
Bad Boy
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Bad Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Boy
Last played on
How Much More Long
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
How Much More Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Much More Long
Last played on
Loving you is the best thing that happened to me
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Loving you is the best thing that happened to me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standin' on the Highway
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Standin' on the Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standin' on the Highway
Last played on
Sunrise Blues
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Sunrise Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunrise Blues
Last played on
Shame
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shame
Last played on
Full Load Boogie
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Full Load Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Load Boogie
Last played on
Give Me Back My Wig
Magic Slim and the Teardrops
Give Me Back My Wig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Back My Wig
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist