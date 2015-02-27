Wampire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whlvy.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2625ede6-1782-4d06-b290-b1e5957c472f
Wampire Performances & Interviews
Wampire Tracks
Sort by
Wizard Staff
Wampire
Wizard Staff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Wizard Staff
Last played on
The Amazing Heart Attack
Wampire
The Amazing Heart Attack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027np7m.jpglink
The Amazing Heart Attack
Last played on
Sticking Out
Wampire
Sticking Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Sticking Out
Last played on
Bad Attitude
Wampire
Bad Attitude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Bad Attitude
Last played on
Millennials
Wampire
Millennials
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Millennials
Last played on
Trains - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
Wampire
Trains - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Trains - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
The Hearse - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
Wampire
The Hearse - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Spirit Forest - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
Wampire
Spirit Forest - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
I Can't See Why - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
Wampire
I Can't See Why - 6 Music Session 19/06/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Giants
Wampire
Giants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Giants
Last played on
The Hearse
Wampire
The Hearse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
The Hearse
Last played on
Trains
Wampire
Trains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Trains
Last played on
Orchards
Wampire
Orchards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Orchards
Last played on
The Hearse (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Wampire
The Hearse (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
The Hearse (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Last played on
Trains (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Wampire
Trains (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Trains (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Last played on
I Can't See Why
Wampire
I Can't See Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
I Can't See Why
Last played on
Spirit Forest
Wampire
Spirit Forest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlvy.jpglink
Spirit Forest
Last played on
Wampire Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist