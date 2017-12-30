Huey MorganBorn 8 August 1968
Huey Morgan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br077.jpg
1968-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2625c075-08de-4428-9f23-bb9d4f4dcf42
Huey Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Huey Morgan is an American musician best known as the frontman of rock/hip hop band Fun Lovin' Criminals. Morgan performs both vocals and guitar and combines rock, hip hop, jazz, reggae, and funk influences in his music. He also performs as a BBC Radio DJ, and has made film and TV appearances.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Huey Morgan Performances & Interviews
- A Taste Of Hueyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hjm89.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hjm89.jpg2018-08-15T12:26:00.000ZHuey salutes Veteranshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06hjlcc
A Taste Of Huey
- Huey breaks the show downhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hjkmj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hjkmj.jpg2018-08-15T12:14:00.000ZWhat can you expect when you listen to Huey Morgan on Radio 2?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06hjk3q
Huey breaks the show down
Huey Morgan Tracks
Sort by
Pop Lock & Drop It (Benzi Edit)
Huey Morgan
Pop Lock & Drop It (Benzi Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br077.jpglink
Pop Lock & Drop It (Benzi Edit)
Last played on
Tush (feat. Huey Morgan & Idris Elba)
The Milk
Tush (feat. Huey Morgan & Idris Elba)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br077.jpglink
Tush (feat. Huey Morgan & Idris Elba)
Performer
Last played on
Scooby Snacks (Live At the 6 Music Festival 2014)
Huey Morgan
Scooby Snacks (Live At the 6 Music Festival 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br077.jpglink
Fly me to the moon (feat. Huey Morgan)
Jools Holland
Fly me to the moon (feat. Huey Morgan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhj03.jpglink
Fly me to the moon (feat. Huey Morgan)
Last played on
Fly Me To The Moon (feat. Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra)
Huey Morgan
Fly Me To The Moon (feat. Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br077.jpglink
Live Have Love - The Front Room, Southbank 2012
Huey Morgan
Live Have Love - The Front Room, Southbank 2012
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br077.jpglink
Christmas By The Side Of The Road - The Front Room, Southbank
Huey Morgan
Christmas By The Side Of The Road - The Front Room, Southbank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br077.jpglink
Live, Have, Love
Huey Morgan
Live, Have, Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br077.jpglink
Live, Have, Love
Last played on
Foxy Lady
Huey Morgan
Foxy Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br077.jpglink
Foxy Lady
Last played on
Back to artist