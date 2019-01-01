Leyton BuzzardsFormed 1976. Disbanded 1980
Leyton Buzzards
1976
Leyton Buzzards Biography (Wikipedia)
The Leyton Buzzards a.k.a. The Buzzards were a British rock band, active between 1976 and 1980, best known for their minor hit single, "Saturday Night (Beneath the Plastic Palm Trees)".
Leyton Buzzards Tracks
Saturday Night Beneath The Plastic Palm Trees
Leyton Buzzards
Saturday Night Beneath The Plastic Palm Trees
Swanky Pop - BBC Session 14/01/1980
Leyton Buzzards
Swanky Pop - BBC Session 14/01/1980
Swanky Pop - BBC Session 14/01/1980
Saturday Night Beneath The Plastic Palm Trees - BBC Session 18/12/1978
Leyton Buzzards
Saturday Night Beneath The Plastic Palm Trees - BBC Session 18/12/1978
I Don't Want to Go To Art School
Leyton Buzzards
I Don't Want to Go To Art School
I Don't Want to Go To Art School
Saturday Night
Leyton Buzzards
Saturday Night
Saturday Night
19 And Mad
Leyton Buzzards
19 And Mad
19 And Mad
Leyton Buzzards Links
