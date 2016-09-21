Seóirse BodleyBorn 4 April 1933
Seóirse Bodley Biography (Wikipedia)
Seóirse Bodley (first name pronounced; born 4 April 1933) is an Irish composer and former associate professor of music at University College Dublin (UCD). He has been Saoi of Aosdána since 2008.
Seóirse Bodley Tracks
Aisling III: Banba - finale (seventh movement) from Symphony No 2 "I have loved the lands of Ireland"
Aisling III: Banba - finale (seventh movement) from Symphony No 2 "I have loved the lands of Ireland"
