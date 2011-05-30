Giorgio TozziOperatic bass. Born 8 January 1923. Died 30 May 2011
Giorgio Tozzi
1923-01-08
Giorgio Tozzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Giorgio Tozzi (January 8, 1923 – May 30, 2011) was an American operatic bass. He was a mainstay for many years with the Metropolitan Opera, and sang principal bass roles in nearly every major opera house worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
