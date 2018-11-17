Emily Barker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p054q0f5.jpg
1980-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/261f009d-f62e-4bbc-bc47-5de2bf447bbc
Emily Barker Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Barker (born 2 December 1980) is an Australian singer-songwriter, musician and composer. Her music has featured as the theme to BBC dramas Wallander and The Shadow Line. With multi-instrumental trio The Red Clay Halo, she has recorded four albums: Photos.Fires.Fables. (2006), Despite The Snow (2008), Almanac (2011), and Dear River (2013), whilst releasing a solo album The Toerag Sessions (2015). Other projects include Vena Portae (with Dom Coyote and Ruben Engzell) and Applewood Road (with Amy Speace and Amber Rubarth).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emily Barker Performances & Interviews
- Emily Barker - Sunrisehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068rj3f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068rj3f.jpg2018-05-31T15:41:29.000ZEmily Barker performs live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068rhlt
Emily Barker - Sunrise
- Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo chat to Dermothttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019ylwb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019ylwb.jpg2013-07-01T15:00:00.000ZEmily Barker & The Red Clay Halo were live with Dermot - hear clips from their session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019vf2r
Emily Barker & The Red Clay Halo chat to Dermot
Emily Barker Tracks
Sort by
Tomorrow Be Now
Emily Barker
Tomorrow Be Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Tomorrow Be Now
Last played on
Nostalgia
Emily Barker
Nostalgia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Nostalgia
Sister Goodbye
Emily Barker
Sister Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Sister Goodbye
Over My Shoulder
Emily Barker
Over My Shoulder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Over My Shoulder
Sweet Kind of Blue (The Quay Sessions, 31st May 2018)
Emily Barker
Sweet Kind of Blue (The Quay Sessions, 31st May 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Disappear (The Quay Sessions, 31st May 2018)
Emily Barker
Disappear (The Quay Sessions, 31st May 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
No. 5 Hurricane (The Quay Sessions, 31st May 2018)
Emily Barker
No. 5 Hurricane (The Quay Sessions, 31st May 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Little Bird
Emily Barker
Little Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Little Bird
Sunrise
Emily Barker
Sunrise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Sunrise
Sweet Kind Of Blue
Emily Barker
Sweet Kind Of Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Sweet Kind Of Blue
Disappear
Emily Barker
Disappear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Disappear
No5 Hurricane
Emily Barker
No5 Hurricane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
No5 Hurricane
Ghost Narrative
Emily Barker
Ghost Narrative
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Ghost Narrative
Dear River
Emily Barker
Dear River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Dear River
Hold On (Don't Let Me See This Night Alone) (feat. Romeo Stodart)
Emily Barker
Hold On (Don't Let Me See This Night Alone) (feat. Romeo Stodart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Hold On (Don't Let Me See This Night Alone) (feat. Romeo Stodart)
Last played on
Precious Memories
Emily Barker
Precious Memories
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Precious Memories
Last played on
Crazy Life
Emily Barker
Crazy Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Crazy Life
Last played on
Sister Goodbye (live in session)
Emily Barker
Sister Goodbye (live in session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054q0f5.jpglink
Sister Goodbye (live in session)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Emily Barker
Upcoming Events
4
Jan
2019
Emily Barker, Emily Lockett
Biddulph Town Hall, Stoke On Trent, UK
12
Jan
2019
Emily Barker
Postlip Hall, Cheltenham, UK
4
Apr
2019
Emily Barker, Marry Waterson
Kings Place, London, UK
5
Apr
2019
Emily Barker, Marry Waterson
The Met, Manchester, UK
6
Apr
2019
Emily Barker, Marry Waterson
Gosforth Civic Theatre, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Emily Barker Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist