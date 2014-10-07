Smoky BabeBorn 1927. Died 1975
Smoky Babe
1927
Smoky Babe Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Brown (July 31, 1927 – May 1973), who performed as Smoky Babe, was an American acoustic blues guitarist and singer, whose recording career was restricted to a couple of recording sessions in the early 1960s. He has been variously described as a Louisiana blues, Piedmont blues and blues revival musician. His most noteworthy recordings are "Going Downtown Boogie" and "Ain't Got No Rabbit Dog".
Smoky Babe Tracks
Way Back In The Country Blues
Smoky Babe Links
