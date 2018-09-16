Brisa Roché (born April 26, 1976 in Arcata, California) is a California-born musician who has spent much of her life residing in France. She moved to Paris after the death of her father, an adventurer, and began busking at age 18 in the Paris Metro; the founders of Glazart noticed her and a few years later she signed with Blue Note. She has performed folk, garage, psyche-pop, soul and electronica. Her first album, The Chase, was released October 5, 2005 in Paris; reviewing the album in Billboard, Aymeric Pichevin wrote, "A PJ Harvey fan, Roché delivers jazzy tunes with a punk spirit." In 2016, Roché released Invisible 1 from 2016. She returned to the United States in the course of writing her fourth album, which Rolling Stone described as "succeed[ing] in capturing the essence of pop in order to restore it to a song that was both pure and sensual."