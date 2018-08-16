Christine BrewerBorn 26 October 1955
Christine Brewer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2617e105-8e01-4a20-bc34-b4fdbc7bbd84
Christine Brewer Biography (Wikipedia)
Soprano Christine Brewer (born October 26, 1955) is an American opera singer.
Christine Brewer Tracks
Sort by
Requiem aeternam; Kyrie (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem aeternam; Kyrie (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem aeternam; Kyrie (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Last played on
Vanessa, opera in 3 acts; Act II Scene 2: Goodbye, be happy
Samuel Barber
Vanessa, opera in 3 acts; Act II Scene 2: Goodbye, be happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Vanessa, opera in 3 acts; Act II Scene 2: Goodbye, be happy
Last played on
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), September
Richard Strauss
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), September
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), September
Last played on
Frisch weht der Wind der Heimat zu [from Tristan und Isolde]
Richard Wagner
Frisch weht der Wind der Heimat zu [from Tristan und Isolde]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Frisch weht der Wind der Heimat zu [from Tristan und Isolde]
Last played on
Salome: Final scene
Richard Strauss
Salome: Final scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Salome: Final scene
Last played on
Wiegenlied Op. 41 No. 1
Richard Strauss
Wiegenlied Op. 41 No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Wiegenlied Op. 41 No. 1
Last played on
Die heiligen drei Konige, Op. 56 no. 6
Richard Strauss
Die heiligen drei Konige, Op. 56 no. 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Die heiligen drei Konige, Op. 56 no. 6
Last played on
Anonymous arrangement: Joy to the World
Anonymous, Christine Brewer, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Jiří Bělohlávek
Anonymous arrangement: Joy to the World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Anonymous arrangement: Joy to the World
Composer
Last played on
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Hugh Martin
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Last played on
Symphony No 3, Op 36, 2nd mvt.
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Symphony No 3, Op 36, 2nd mvt.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhbt.jpglink
Symphony No 3, Op 36, 2nd mvt.
Last played on
Sommerlied (Summer Song)
Joseph Marx
Sommerlied (Summer Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Sommerlied (Summer Song)
Last played on
Gypsy Songs Op.55 Songs My Mother Taught Me
Antonín Dvořák
Gypsy Songs Op.55 Songs My Mother Taught Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Gypsy Songs Op.55 Songs My Mother Taught Me
Last played on
The Song of Songs 'Chanson du cur brisé'
Christine Brewer
The Song of Songs 'Chanson du cur brisé'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Song of Songs 'Chanson du cur brisé'
Last played on
Dies Irae; Requiem Aeternam (Libera Me - Requiem)
Giuseppe Verdi
Dies Irae; Requiem Aeternam (Libera Me - Requiem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Dies Irae; Requiem Aeternam (Libera Me - Requiem)
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Song For Rico
Damon Brown
Song For Rico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wj4s4.jpglink
Song For Rico
Last played on
Liebestod - Tristan und Isolde - Wagner
Christine Brewer
Liebestod - Tristan und Isolde - Wagner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liebestod - Tristan und Isolde - Wagner
Last played on
Carnival (Mira)
Robert Merrill
Carnival (Mira)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnival (Mira)
Last played on
When I Have Sung My Songs
Ernest Charles
When I Have Sung My Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Have Sung My Songs
Through The Years
Vincent Youmans
Through The Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through The Years
Love went a-riding
Frank Bridge
Love went a-riding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjp.jpglink
Love went a-riding
Night
Edwin McArthur
Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night
Now Like a Lantern
Walter Kramer, Roger Vignoles & Christine Brewer
Now Like a Lantern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now Like a Lantern
Composer
Hickory Hill
Paul Sargent, Roger Vignoles & Christine Brewer
Hickory Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hickory Hill
Composer
O Lovely Night
Landon Ronald, Roger Vignoles & Christine Brewer
O Lovely Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Lovely Night
Composer
I Had Myself a True Love
Harold Arlen
I Had Myself a True Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Had Myself a True Love
Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe
Harold Arlen
Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe
The Song of Songs
Harold Vicars
The Song of Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Song of Songs
With a Song in My Heart
Rodgers & Hart, Roger Vignoles & Christine Brewer
With a Song in My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With a Song in My Heart
Composer
Sing to me, sing
Sidney Homer
Sing to me, sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing to me, sing
Review
Celius Dougherty
Review
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Review
Fruhlingsfeier, Op 56, No 5
Richard Strauss
Fruhlingsfeier, Op 56, No 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Fruhlingsfeier, Op 56, No 5
Allerseelen, Op 10, No 8
Richard Strauss
Allerseelen, Op 10, No 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Allerseelen, Op 10, No 8
Gluckes genug, Op 37, No 1
Richard Strauss
Gluckes genug, Op 37, No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Gluckes genug, Op 37, No 1
In der Campagna, Op 41, No 2
Richard Strauss
In der Campagna, Op 41, No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
In der Campagna, Op 41, No 2
Waldseligkeit
Joseph Marx
Waldseligkeit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waldseligkeit
Marienlied
Joseph Marx
Marienlied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marienlied
Und gestern hat er mir Rosen gebracht
Joseph Marx
Und gestern hat er mir Rosen gebracht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Und gestern hat er mir Rosen gebracht
Selige Nacht
Joseph Marx
Selige Nacht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Selige Nacht
Es ist gekommen in Sturm und Regen, Op 12, No 2
Clara Schumann
Es ist gekommen in Sturm und Regen, Op 12, No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Es ist gekommen in Sturm und Regen, Op 12, No 2
Sie liebten sich beide, Op 13, No 2
Clara Schumann
Sie liebten sich beide, Op 13, No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Sie liebten sich beide, Op 13, No 2
Warum willst du and're fragen?, Op 12, No 11
Clara Schumann
Warum willst du and're fragen?, Op 12, No 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Warum willst du and're fragen?, Op 12, No 11
Liebst du um Schonheit, Op 12, No 4
Clara Schumann
Liebst du um Schonheit, Op 12, No 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Liebst du um Schonheit, Op 12, No 4
Mein Stern
Clara Schumann
Mein Stern
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Mein Stern
Nacht und Traume
Franz Schubert
Nacht und Traume
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Nacht und Traume
An Sylvia, D891
Franz Schubert
An Sylvia, D891
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An Sylvia, D891
An die Musik, D 547
Franz Schubert
An die Musik, D 547
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An die Musik, D 547
Mira (from Carnival)
Bob Merrill, Christine Brewer & Roger Vignoles
Mira (from Carnival)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mira (from Carnival)
Composer
Last played on
Allerseelen
Richard Strauss
Allerseelen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Allerseelen
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Lammermuir Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em2bj5
St Mary's Church, Haddington
2014-09-20T13:15:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021n8qv.jpg
20
Sep
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: Lammermuir Festival
19:00
St Mary's Church, Haddington
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Berg & Strauss
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erj8q9
Barbican, London
2013-12-20T13:15:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qhxnr.jpg
20
Dec
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Berg & Strauss
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten's Albert Herring
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmnc8
Barbican, London
2013-11-23T13:15:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qfxtw.jpg
23
Nov
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten's Albert Herring
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2011: Prom 61: Fitkin & Beethoven
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e39p5v
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-31T13:15:43
31
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 61: Fitkin & Beethoven
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejgj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-18T13:15:43
18
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2008
Royal Albert Hall
