Ismael SerranoBorn 9 March 1974
Ismael Serrano
1974-03-09
Ismael Serrano Biography (Wikipedia)
Ismael Serrano (born 9 March 1974) is a singer/songwriter and guitarist from Spain, popular in Spain and Latin America, known for his often political lyrics and eclectic musical influences. During his creative career he has been influenced by other Spanish singer-songwriters such as Joaquín Sabina, Joan Manuel Serrat and the Cuban Silvio Rodríguez amongst others. His music also shows influences from renowned poets such as Luis García Montero and Mario Benedetti.
Ismael Serrano Tracks
CHOVE EN SANTAIGO
Elías García
CHOVE EN SANTAIGO
CHOVE EN SANTAIGO
