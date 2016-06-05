Ettore GracisBorn 24 September 1915. Died 12 April 1992
Ettore Gracis
1915-09-24
Ettore Gracis Biography (Wikipedia)
Ettore Gracis (24 September 1915 – 12 April 1992) was an Italian conductor. Born in La Spezia, he studied at the Venice Conservatory and the Accademia Musicale Chigiana. He became involved with the Venice Festival of Contemporary Music and the Naples Festival, conducting modern revivals of classical Italian and German operas (including Mozart and Rossini). He spent much of his career at opera houses throughout Italy, including La Fenice, whose orchestra he led for twelve years.
Ettore Gracis Tracks
Piano Concerto in G (2nd mvt: Adagio assai)
Maurice Ravel
Piano Concerto in G (2nd mvt: Adagio assai)
Piano Concerto in G (2nd mvt: Adagio assai)
Last played on
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op 40
Sergei Rachmaninov
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op 40
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op 40
Last played on
Concerto No. 4 In G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninov
Concerto No. 4 In G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
Concerto No. 4 In G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Orchestra
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Philhamonia Orchestra, Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, Сергей Васильевич Рахманинов & Ettore Gracis
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Piano Concerto No 4 in G minor, Op 40
Performer
Last played on
