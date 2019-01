MC Tali, real name Natalia Sheppard (née Scott), is a New Zealand drum and bass artist, best known for her 2004 hit "Lyric on My Lip", which reached #39 in the UK Singles Chart. Tali has also worked with prominent artists, such as former Mercury Music Prize nominee Roni Size. Tali prefers to go by the name "Tali" when singing and songwriting acoustically or live, preferring to use 'MC" whenever she is hosting a drum and bass event.