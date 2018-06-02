Josephine Armstead (born October 8, 1944), often known as "Joshie" Jo Armstead, is an American soul singer and songwriter. She co-wrote Ray Charles' hits "Let's Go Get Stoned" and "I Don't Need No Doctor", among other songs written with Ashford & Simpson. After a period in The Ikettes in the early 1960s, she also had some success as a solo singer, her biggest hit being "A Stone Good Lover" in 1968.