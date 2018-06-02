Jo ArmsteadBorn 8 October 1944
Jo Armstead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/260ce408-e5fd-47f3-9510-08ae1fdbc896
Jo Armstead Biography (Wikipedia)
Josephine Armstead (born October 8, 1944), often known as "Joshie" Jo Armstead, is an American soul singer and songwriter. She co-wrote Ray Charles' hits "Let's Go Get Stoned" and "I Don't Need No Doctor", among other songs written with Ashford & Simpson. After a period in The Ikettes in the early 1960s, she also had some success as a solo singer, her biggest hit being "A Stone Good Lover" in 1968.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jo Armstead Tracks
Sort by
I Feel An Urge Comin' On
Jo Armstead
I Feel An Urge Comin' On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Urge Keeps Coming
Jo Armstead
The Urge Keeps Coming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Urge Keeps Coming
Last played on
Stumblin' Blocks Steppin' Stones
Jo Armstead
Stumblin' Blocks Steppin' Stones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's Not Too Many More
Jo Armstead
There's Not Too Many More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's Not Too Many More
Last played on
Jo Armstead Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist