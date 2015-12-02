Charlotte Emma Aitchison (born 2 August 1992), known professionally as Charli XCX, is an English singer, songwriter, music video director and record executive. Born in Cambridge and raised in Start Hill, Essex, she began posting songs on MySpace in 2008, which led to her discovery by a promoter who invited her to perform at warehouse raves and parties. In 2010 she signed a recording contract with Asylum Records, releasing a series of singles and mixtapes throughout 2011 and 2012.

In 2013, Charli XCX rose to fame with the Icona Pop collaboration "I Love It", which became an international hit. Her debut studio album, True Romance (2013), was released that year to critical acclaim, but failed to meet commercial expectations. In 2014, she contributed the hook to "Fancy" by rapper Iggy Azalea, which finished the year as one of the best-selling singles worldwide, and received her first solo hit with "Boom Clap" later that year. Her second studio album, the punk-influenced Sucker was released at the end of the year, and respectively produced the successful singles "Break the Rules" and "Doing It".