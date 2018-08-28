Akua Naru
Akua Naru Biography (Wikipedia)
Akua Naru or LaTanya (born 1900s) is an American rapper. Her family descents from Ghana but Akua Naru was raised in Conneticut/ USA. She found particular success in Germany in 2011. In 2018 she started a year of research for Harvard University. Her voice is accompanied by many different sounds: Ghanaian drums, Soul/ Jazz sounds or regular hip hop beats.
Akua Naru Tracks
How Does It Feel?
Akua Naru
How Does It Feel?
How Does It Feel?
My Mother's Daughter
Akua Naru
My Mother's Daughter
My Mother's Daughter
Poetry (live)
Akua Naru
Poetry (live)
Poetry (live)
Lady
Tuneyards, Question, Angélique Kidjo & Akua Naru
Lady
Lady
One Woman
Akua Naru
One Woman
One Woman
Lady
tUnE-yArDs
Lady
Lady
Upcoming Events
17
May
2019
Akua Naru, The Pharcyde, Kamasi Washington, Alice Russell, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Jungle Brothers, Romare, Gilles Peterson, DJ Yoda, Holly Walker, The Hackney Colliery Band, Kamaal Williams, Yazmin Lacey, Joel Culpepper, Afriquoi, Norman Jay MBE, DJ Cheeba, Maribou State (DJ Set), Dat Brass, Tom Central and J Felix
Brighton Beach, Brighton, UK
