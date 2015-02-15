David Johansen and the Harry Smiths
David Johansen and the Harry Smiths
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2607228c-31d8-44a1-82c9-bf487c477087
Tracks
Sort by
Old Dog Blue
David Johansen and the Harry Smiths
Old Dog Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Dog Blue
Last played on
James Alley Blues
David Johansen and the Harry Smiths
James Alley Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
James Alley Blues
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist