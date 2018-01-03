Martyn Wyndham-ReadBorn 23 August 1942
Martyn Wyndham-Read
1942-08-23
Martyn Wyndham-Read Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnold Martyn Wyndham-Read (born 23 August 1942, Sussex) is an English folk singer, who was a collector and singer of Australian folk music. He lived and worked in Australia from 1958 to 1967 and was subsequently a regular visitor to the country.
Martyn Wyndham-Read Tracks
The Stockman's Last Bed
Silence And Tears
Silence And Tears
The Black Swans
The Black Swans
Rose Of Sharon
Rose Of Sharon
One Small Star
One Small Star
Tomakhawking fred
Tomakhawking fred
Possumland
Possumland
Read
Read
Where Ravens Feed.
Where Ravens Feed.
Genoa
Genoa
Another Fall of Rain.
Another Fall of Rain.
Irish Lords.
Irish Lords.
Shining down on Sennen.
Shining down on Sennen.
Beyond the Distant Hills
Beyond the Distant Hills
New Road
New Road
Gentle Annie
Gentle Annie
Always Back To You
Always Back To You
The Banks of Sweet Primroses
The Schottische Set
The Schottische Set
As I Roved out
As I Roved out
