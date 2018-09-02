KALEO is an Icelandic blues/rock band that formed at Mosfellsbær in 2012. It consists of lead vocalist and guitarist JJ Julius Son (Jökull Júlíusson), drummer David Antonsson, bassist Daniel Kristjansson, and lead guitarist Rubin Pollock. They have released two studio albums, KALEO (2013) and A/B (2016), as well as an EP, Glasshouse (2013). A/B has sold over 910,000 albums worldwide. One of the singles from A/B, "Way Down We Go", has been certified platinum in the US and reached #1 on the Billboard Alternative Chart on 20 August 2016. KALEO received a Grammy nomination in 2017 for Best Rock Performance for the song "No Good."

Led by frontman / songwriter JJ Julius Son - KALEO has quickly risen to the upper ranks of contemporary alternative rock with the global success of their 2016 breakthrough album, A/B. Recorded in Nashville alongside acclaimed producer Jacquire King (Kings of Leon, James Bay), with additional contributions from Mike Crossey, Arnar Guðjónsson and the band, A/B went on to be certified Gold in the U.S. with its trio of hit singles - the chart-topping, Platinum-certified “Way Down We Go,” Gold-certified follow-up “All The Pretty Girls”, and Grammy-nominated “No Good” - garnering both commercial success and critical acclaim. Known for their electrifying live performances, KALEO completely sold out their first U.S. headline tour and was a standout at high profile music festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. Amassing over 820 million global streams, 27 international certifications, and countless sold out headline shows spanning London to Moscow, KALEO has proven to be a worldwide phenomenon. With the band recently wrapping up their nearly non-stop touring schedule in support of A/B over the past 2+ years, Julius Son has returned to the studio and is currently working on the much anticipated follow-up, due out in 2019.