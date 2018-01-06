Tim Presley
Tim Presley is an American musician, singer and songwriter. Presley began his career playing with the hardcore punk bands Model American and The Nerve Agents. In 2004, Presley founded the psychedelic rock band Darker My Love. In 2006 he joined The Fall, playing on the LP Reformation Post TLC, and was an occasional guest musician on the band's later albums. Since 2010, Presley has released music under the name White Fence. As of August 2014, under that name, he has released six studio albums, two live albums, and collaborative albums with Ty Segall and Cate Le Bon.
