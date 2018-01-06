Minimal CompactFormed 1981. Disbanded 1988
Minimal Compact
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25f49778-3ed1-4a6a-9511-6d3bb3b26306
Minimal Compact Biography (Wikipedia)
Minimal Compact was an Israeli rock band associated with the post-punk and indie rock movement of the 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Minimal Compact Tracks
Sort by
The Wall (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
Minimal Compact
The Wall (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Knowing (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
Minimal Compact
Not Knowing (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nada (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
Minimal Compact
Nada (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nada (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
Introspection (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
Minimal Compact
Introspection (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jan 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bat Yam
Minimal Compact
Bat Yam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bat Yam
Last played on
The Howling Hole
Minimal Compact
The Howling Hole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Howling Hole
Last played on
Statik Dancin'
Minimal Compact
Statik Dancin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Statik Dancin'
Last played on
Minimal Compact Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist