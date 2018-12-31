Alex Eugene Newell (born August 20, 1992) is an American actor and singer. He is best known for playing the transgender student Unique Adams on the Fox musical series Glee.

As a singer, Newell released tracks with Clean Bandit, Blonde and The Knocks. "This Ain't Over" is the first track on their 2016 debut EP, entitled POWER. he currently stars as Asaka in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island at the Circle in the Square Theater.