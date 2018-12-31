Alex NewellBorn 20 August 1992
Alex Newell
1992-08-20
Alex Newell Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Eugene Newell (born August 20, 1992) is an American actor and singer. He is best known for playing the transgender student Unique Adams on the Fox musical series Glee.
As a singer, Newell released tracks with Clean Bandit, Blonde and The Knocks. "This Ain't Over" is the first track on their 2016 debut EP, entitled POWER. he currently stars as Asaka in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island at the Circle in the Square Theater.
Alex Newell Tracks
All Cried Out (feat. Alex Newell)
Blonde
All Cried Out (feat. Alex Newell)
All Cried Out (feat. Alex Newell)
